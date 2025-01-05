Belkin's new Creator Bundle at CES 2025 is a DIY kit for fledgling TikTokers

Belkin just unveiled a unique bundle at CES 2025 that's being described as a "comprehensive toolset designed to meet the needs of budding creators." The appropriately-named Creator Bundle comes with a bunch of useful accessories and "offers everything needed for hands-free recording."

The bundle ships with wireless mics, a tripod and a magnetic smartphone mount. The pair of tiny wireless clip-on microphones offer a 100m transmission range. They're battery-powered and last up to 5.5 hours per charge (with the included USB-C cable). The mics operate via a handy push-button design, making it easy for folks to mute, record or make adjustments to the sound.

The included tripod reaches 1.7m in height (about 5.5 feet) and the magnetic mount can be adjusted to suit different shooting angles. However, the camera won't track people as they move around the room, so creators will have to stay in the center of the frame. The company does note that the bundle has been designed to integrate with its previously announced Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, which does track movement, but that costs an extra $180.

Speaking of pricing, Belkin hasn't announced how much this bundle will cost. That'll likely come closer to the launch date in May 2025. It will be interesting to see how it compares to wireless microphone options from DJI, Sennheiser and Rode, none of which include bundled tripods.

Update, January 5 2025, 6:18PM ET: This story has been updated to add references to comparable products.