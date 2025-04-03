'Careless People' author Sarah Wynn-Williams will testify at a Senate hearing next week

Sarah Wynn-Williams, the former Facebook policy director behind a best-selling memoir about her time at the company, will testify at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing next week. The testimony will be Wynn-Williams’ first public remarks since Meta initiated emergency arbitration proceedings in an attempt to prevent her from promoting the book.

Wynn-Williams’ upcoming appearance at Congress was confirmed by Senator Josh Hawley, who said in a statement that she would testify about “allegations that Facebook cooperated with the Communist regime in China to build censorship tools, punish dissidents, and make American users’ data available for Chinese use.”

In her book, Careless People, Wynn-Williams recounts Meta executives’ interactions with world leaders and government officials as Facebook’s influence expanded globally in the early 2010s. Her account has resurfaced information about Facebook’s attempts to operate in China, and revealed new details about its overtures to Chinese government officials.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

“We do not operate our services in China today. It is no secret we were once interested in doing so as part of Facebook’s effort to connect the world,” Meta spokesperson Dani Lever said in a statement. “This was widely reported beginning a decade ago. We ultimately opted not to go through with the ideas we'd explored, which Mark Zuckerberg announced in 2019."

Prior to her book’s publication, Wynn-Williams also filed whistleblower complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice about alleged misconduct at the company. While the precise details of those complaints haven’t been made public, next week’s hearing will be a significant opportunity for her to speak publicly about what she witnessed.