Instagram reorganizes message requests for creators

A new update for Instagram posted earlier today could fix one of the most frustrating problems for creators. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced a new filtering update on Instagram for creators’ inboxes.

Instagram users with a creator-designated account can now filter message requests in their inbox based on its sender in a similar way to Gmail’s labels. Creators can still sort their messages by the most “recent” received and by the “number of followers" but they can now filter out certain messages. The new filters include requests and messages from “verified accounts,” “businesses,” “creators” and “subscribers.”

The update also includes a way to sort all of your story replies on Instagram. If you go to the top of your inbox, you can also sort and filter your story replies “in case you just wanna get to these requests really quickly and easily,” Mosseri says.

“Now there’s a lot more to do to improve the inbox for creators and requests but hopefully this is one step in the right direction,” Mosseri adds in his video. He also said this feature was one a lot of creators were asking for, so hopefully Instagram will be adding more inbox tools in the near future to make that part of the app a bit cleaner.

Instagram has been toying with new ways to update its platform for higher profile users and creators for a long time now. The company started testing its creator account concept in 2018 that allowed celebrities and more famous social media stars to filter their direct messages and track stats of their followers.