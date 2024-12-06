Meta AI has ‘nearly’ 600 million monthly users

Meta's aggressive push to make its AI assistant a ubiquitous presence in its apps continues to pay off. Meta AI is on the verge of passing its next major milestone, with "nearly" 600 million monthly users, Mark Zuckerberg shared in an update . Meta AI, which debuted last fall, passed 500 million users back in October.

The update came alongside the release of Meta's latest Llama 3.3 70B model. According to Meta, the latest text model has "similar performance to the Llama 3.1 405B model," but comes "at a fraction of the cost." Ahmad Al-Dahle, VP of generative AI at Meta posted a chart on X that showed Llama 3.3 scored higher on several benchmarks compared with Google's Gemini Pro 1.5 and OpenAI's GPT-4o.

Introducing Llama 3.3 – a new 70B model that delivers the performance of our 405B model but is easier & more cost-efficient to run. By leveraging the latest advancements in post-training techniques including online preference optimization, this model improves core performance at... pic.twitter.com/6oQ7b3Yuzc — Ahmad Al-Dahle (@Ahmad_Al_Dahle) December 6, 2024