Meta AI has ‘nearly’ 600 million monthly users
The company also released its latest Llama 3.3 model.
Meta's aggressive push to make its AI assistant a ubiquitous presence in its apps continues to pay off. Meta AI is on the verge of passing its next major milestone, with "nearly" 600 million monthly users, Mark Zuckerberg shared in . Meta AI, which debuted last fall, passed back in October.
The update came alongside the release of Meta's latest Llama 3.3 70B model. According to Meta, the latest text model has "similar performance to the Llama 3.1 405B model," but comes "at a fraction of the cost." Ahmad Al-Dahle, VP of generative AI at Meta posted a chart on X that showed Llama 3.3 scored higher on several benchmarks compared with Google's Gemini Pro 1.5 and OpenAI's GPT-4o.
Introducing Llama 3.3 – a new 70B model that delivers the performance of our 405B model but is easier & more cost-efficient to run. By leveraging the latest advancements in post-training techniques including online preference optimization, this model improves core performance at... pic.twitter.com/6oQ7b3Yuzc
— Ahmad Al-Dahle (@Ahmad_Al_Dahle) December 6, 2024
Zuckerberg also briefly teased the next major release. "The next stop is Llama 4," Zuckerberg said in shared on Instagram, after noting that the 3.3 release was the "last big AI update of the year." Zuckerberg has so far has been fairly tight-lipped about what's in store for Llama 4, though he's offered some hints. The CEO earlier this year that the model was being trained on a cluster of more than 100,000 H100s with an expected release of one of the "smaller" Llama 4 models "sometime early next year."