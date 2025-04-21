Meta is using its AI age-detection tech to shuffle more young users into teen accounts

Meta says it's doing more to make sure as many of its younger users as possible are using the teen accounts that it has rolled out for Instagram, Facebook and Messenger. Starting today, it's testing artificial intelligence tech in the US to detect whether a person is a teen — even if they've lied about their birthday to make it seem like they're an adult — and then move them to a teen account.

The company says it has taken steps to make sure that the age-detection tech is accurate, but in case it makes a mistake, users that the AI suspects of being a teen have the option to change their settings and stick with an adult account. While Meta has been using AI for age detection for a while, it says employing the tech in this way is a "big change."

Meta debuted teen accounts in Instagram last fall and recently expanded them to Facebook and Messenger . Teen accounts have stricter privacy settings and parental controls. These accounts are, for instance, automatically set to private and prevent teen users from messaging strangers.

The company says it has enrolled more than 54 million teens into such accounts and that 97 percent of users aged between 13 and 15 have chosen to keep them enabled (under 16s need permission from their parents or guardians to opt out of teen accounts). The company adds that over 90 percent of the parents it has surveyed agree that teen accounts have helped keep their kids safe on Instagram.