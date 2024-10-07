Meta is working to fix Threads' engagement bait problem
"Not all comments or replies are good,” Adam Mosseri said.
If you’re active on Meta’s Threads app, then you’ve probably encountered some amount of engagement bait in your “for you”” feed. Now, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has acknowledged the issue, saying that the company is “working to get it under control" after a spike in such posts.
“We’ve seen an increase in engagement-bait on Threads and we’re working to get it under control,” Mosseri said in a post on Threads. He didn’t say what steps the company is taking but said there would be “more to come” on the issue.
Mosseri’s comments are the first time the Meta executive has acknowledged the problem that’s become an increasingly prominent topic of discussion on Threads. Because the app defaults to the algorithmic “for you” feed, engagement bait style posts that attract a lot of replies often go viral on the app even if it’s the type of content many users say they don’t want to see.
But addressing the issue could be tricky because what people often refer to as “engagement bait” takes many forms in the app. There are downright spammy posts that lift the kind of copypasta content that’s shared widely on Facebook (here’s a particularly egregious ). There are accounts that post open-ended AskReddit-style questions. And then there’s the rage-bait posts, as by Business Insider’s Katie Notopoulos.
Those posts, which often touch on polarizing topics, seem like they’re only meant to elicit angry responses from other users who have a controversial opinion from someone they don’t know thrust into their timeline. For example, I’ve seen dozens of posts with hundreds of replies about whether young children should be allowed on airplanes. In her experiment, Notopoulos got more than 1 million views and 5,000 replies on a post — heavily inspired from a viral tweet and Reddit post — about not feeding children who come over for playdates.
And while Mosseri and Meta haven’t explained why it’s proved so easy to game Threads’ algorithm to go viral with this kind of content, it seems to be related to how the app has prioritized replies in deciding what to surface to users. “Not all comments or replies are good,” Mosseri .