Meta lets users add WhatsApp to their main Accounts Center

Accounts Center is a single space allowing users to manage their Facebook, Instagram and (even) Meta Quest log-ins. Today, Meta has announced that WhatsApp is joining the list of supported apps, enabling you to reshare statuses and posts across all of your platforms. In addition, you can use single sign-on to log back into your WhatsApp account.

Meta has announced the change today, but it will take time before WhatsApp support is added to everyone's Accounts Center, so patience may be required. In addition, Meta has pledged to add more features that can be shared across multiple platforms, like AI stickers, avatars and its AI-crafted selfie creations. Those worried about whether this may affect WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption may rest easy, as Meta has said none of these changes will impact your messages' privacy and security.