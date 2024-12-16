Meta’s Threads has grown to 300 million users
More than 100 million people use the site every day, Mark Zuckerberg said.
Meta's Threads app has now grown to 300 million users, with more than 100 million people using the service each day. Mark Zuckerberg announced the new milestone in on Threads, saying "Threads strong momentum continues."
Zuckerberg has repeatedly that Threads has a "good chance" of becoming the company's next billion-user app. Though it's still pretty far off of that goal, its growth seems to be accelerating. The app hit 100 million users last fall, and reached in early November. Elsewhere, Apple revealed that Threads was the app in 2024, behind shopping app Temu, which took the top spot in Apple's rankings.
The coming weeks could see some major changes for Threads as Meta looks to capitalize on that growth. The company reportedly has plans to begin experimenting with the first ads for threads in early 2025, according to a in The Information.
Threads isn't the only app trying to reclaim the "public square" as some longtime users the platform now known as X. Bluesky has also seen significant growth of late. The decentralized service nearly doubled its users base in November, and currently has just over . (The company has never revealed how many of its users visit the site daily.) Though still much smaller than Threads, Meta seems to have taken inspiration from some of Bluesky's signature features in recent weeks, including its take on and .