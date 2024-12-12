Threads' take on Bluesky Starter Packs is live
One of these things looks a lot like the other.
Threads is rolling out its take on the Starter Packs concept from Bluesky. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri's about the update explains that collections of recommended profiles will be suggested when users start following topics and as part of the For You feed.
Interestingly, Threads doesn't seem to have a name for this feature. But it's not the first time that Threads has adopted an idea that originated at rival platform Bluesky. Custom feeds were the last concept that made its way from Bluesky to to on the Meta-owned social network.
Bluesky is aware of how many of its features have started popping up on Threads. Last month, when Meta's platform first that it would have its own take on Starter Packs, the company a dig at its competitor on its own Threads account. The pair of platforms have been vying to draw in disaffected former users of X (once known as Twitter). Bluesky reached users in November, while Threads reported signups just in that month.