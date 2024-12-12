Threads' take on Bluesky Starter Packs is live

One of these things looks a lot like the other.

By Anna Washenko
Screenshot of Threads' take on the Bluesky Starter Packs feature Meta

Threads is rolling out its take on the Starter Packs concept from Bluesky. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri's post about the update explains that collections of recommended profiles will be suggested when users start following topics and as part of the For You feed.

Interestingly, Threads doesn't seem to have a name for this feature. But it's not the first time that Threads has adopted an idea that originated at rival platform Bluesky. Custom feeds were the last concept that made its way from Bluesky to a brief testing phase to an official release on the Meta-owned social network.

Bluesky is aware of how many of its features have started popping up on Threads. Last month, when Meta's platform first announced that it would have its own take on Starter Packs, the company posted a dig at its competitor on its own Threads account. The pair of platforms have been vying to draw in disaffected former users of X (once known as Twitter). Bluesky reached 20 million users in November, while Threads reported 35 million signups just in that month.

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