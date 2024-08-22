Snap is reportedly working on a new pair of augmented reality Spectacles

Snap is getting ready to show off a new pair of augmented reality glasses, according to a new report in The Verge . The glasses would be the fifth-generation of Spectacles, and the second pair to have augmented reality capabilities. CEO Evan Spiegel will reportedly unveil the glasses at the company’s upcoming Partner Summit event on September 17.

The company last introduced a pair of AR glasses in 2021 . The glasses were only ever made available to a small handful of creators and developers, who came up with some interesting experiments that combined Snapchat’s lenses with the AR displays. But, as I noted in my hands-on with AR-enabled Spectacles that year, the device was still pretty limited. It had an extremely narrow field of view and only a 30-minute battery life. The glasses were also much bulkier and boxier compared to earlier generations of Spectacles that looked more like regular sunglasses.

Snapchat's fourth-generation Spectacles that had AR displays. (Karissa Bell for Engadget)

Now, it sounds like Snap has made some improvements to the underlying tech. The Verge reports that the latest glasses will have a wider field of view and better battery life. However, it seems the Spectacles are still being positioned as more of a developer device than something any Snapchat user will be able to buy. Each pair reportedly costs “thousands of dollars to build” and Snap is planning on making “fewer than 10,000” of them.