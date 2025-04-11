The Social Security Administration is reportedly moving all official communication to X

The Social Security Administration is planning to stop issuing press releases and move all of its official communications to X, according to Wired. The change is happening amidst cuts at the department directed by DOGE, the organization created by Elon Musk, the CEO of X.

"We are no longer planning to issue press releases or those dear colleague letters to inform the media and public about programmatic and service changes," SSA regional manager Linda Kerr-Davis reportedly told staff in a meeting. "Instead, the agency will be using X to communicate to the press and the public."

Like any other government organization, the SSA uses press releases to inform the public and update employees about any changes they should be aware of. That could be simpler things, like correcting the record on how the SSA's death record works, to more vital updates like changes being made to how the SSA does identity verification.

The SSA using X for official announcements will do little to dissuade anyone who sees Elon Musk's presence in government as a way to benefit him and his companies. X is not most retirees' preferred social media app, nor is it reasonable to expect them to know how to make an account. Moving official communication there makes it more likely elderly people will miss important updates.

That fits with DOGE's other moves, though. The department reportedly cut jobs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has butted heads with Musk's Tesla, and has a plan to deploy a custom government chatbot.