Threads is getting a dedicated media tab and photo tagging
The app is rolling out its markup feature to all users, too.
Meta's Threads app is getting some new Instagram-like features. According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Threads is adding a dedicated media tab which highlights users' posts with photos and video, as well as photo tagging abilities.
According to Mosseri, the media tab feature is "a long overdue request from the community." Both X and Bluesky have a "media" section in users' profiles (Bluesky also recently added a separate tab just ). Threads' photo tagging feature, on the other hand, will look familiar to most Instagram users. When sharing a photo in a post, you can search for other users' handles to tag. Those tags will then be visible to others.
Mosseri also said that Threads' , which was introduced last week, will now be available to all the app's users globally. That feature allows users to doodle on top of other people's posts.
Meta has significantly ramped up the pace of updates for Threads in recent months as the app has faced from Bluesky. That included a of its smaller rival's features. So far, though, Meta's strategy seems to be working. Threads has now grown to 320 million monthly users, 100 million of whom return daily, Mosseri. The company also recently began to test its on the service.