Threads is getting a dedicated media tab and photo tagging

Meta's Threads app is getting some new Instagram-like features. According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Threads is adding a dedicated media tab which highlights users' posts with photos and video, as well as photo tagging abilities.

According to Mosseri, the media tab feature is "a long overdue request from the community." Both X and Bluesky have a "media" section in users' profiles (Bluesky also recently added a separate tab just for video ). Threads' photo tagging feature, on the other hand, will look familiar to most Instagram users. When sharing a photo in a post, you can search for other users' handles to tag. Those tags will then be visible to others.

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Mosseri also said that Threads' markup tool , which was introduced last week, will now be available to all the app's users globally. That feature allows users to doodle on top of other people's posts.