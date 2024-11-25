Threads' latest test will finally let you make the ‘following’ feed the default

Meta's Threads is pushing out another test that could address a major long-running complaint about the service. The company is experimenting with allowing users to set the non-algorithmic "following" feed as the default, Mark Zuckerberg shared in a post.

The change, according to Zuckerberg, will allow users to select any feed as their default, including the newly announced custom feeds . But longtime Threads users will likely be relieved to finally have the ability to make "following" their default view. Up until now, Meta has pushed users to its "for you" algorithmic feed, which has long been criticized for its problems with engagement bait and its uncanny ability to push a mix of bizarre posts from total strangers to the top of users' feeds

As part of the test, Meta will also make the ability to change your feed "more visible" in the app. Zuckerberg didn't share how many users would be part of the test or how long it might take for the feature to become official. "Interested to see how and if people use this," he wrote.