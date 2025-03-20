Threads will finally let everyone change their default feed

Meta's Threads is finally allowing users to change their default feed in the app, in a move that addresses what has long been one of the most frustrating parts of the service. With the update, users will be able to make the "following" feed or a custom feed the default view in the app rather than Threads' sometimes chaotic "for you" feed.

Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta would test the feature way back in November , but the company has said little about it since. Now that it's official, the change could help address criticism that Threads isn't as useful for following real-time events because it pushes users to the "for you" algorithmic feed, which often surfaces older posts with many replies rather than newer posts from followed accounts.

It could also help Meta as it tries to lure more users from X and Bluesky, which saw a surge of new users last year. Threads currently has 320 million monthly active users, according to a Meta spokesperson, while Bluesky has about 33 million .

The long overdue change arrives alongside several other upgrades to the service. The app is also finally getting a setting that allows users to limit quotes and replies to followers only. That should address complaints about reply guys and unnecessary dunking (previously, the app's quote controls had options for "profiles you follow" and mentioned accounts only).

Meta

Threads is also making changes that make it easier to surface topics in various parts of the app. As a refresher, topics on Threads are essentially the site's version of hashtags (with a few notable distinctions ). Now, the app will surface topics in more places in an effort to steer users toward more relevant posts.