TikTok's revamped desktop version lets you livestream games in landscape view

As TikTok's fate in the US sits in limbo, the ByteDance-owned company figured now's as good a time as any to spruce up the platform's (previously lackluster) desktop experience. New features include a repositioned navigation bar, an Explore tab, a floating player for Chrome and — in a move that should catch Twitch's attention — live game streaming in landscape orientation.

Before Thursday's changes, TikTok's web app layout included a search bar and shortcuts running across the top of the screen alongside links down the left side. Now, all of them have been consolidated into the vertical navigation bar to the left. The idea is to reduce distractions for more immersive viewing as the platform moves to compete with the likes of YouTube and Twitch.

Speaking of Twitch, TikTok now supports full-screen live game streaming in portrait and landscape modes. Before today, you could only do the latter using TikTok's Live Studio app. When you stream live in landscape, desktop users will see that view by default, while mobile users can rotate their devices to watch in widescreen (like everyone did before TikTok came along).

Meanwhile, a floating player that keeps TikTok visible above your other windows is exclusive to Chrome for desktop.

There's also a new Collections feature (similar to YouTube's playlists), where you can organize your favorite videos in custom categories, making it easier to return to them later. Mobile app features moving to the desktop include the For You feed, where you'll find algorithmically chosen content based on your interests, and the Explore page, which shows trending hashtags and popular content.

The changes to the desktop browser version are now available globally.