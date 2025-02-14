TikTok is back in Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the US

TikTok is once again available in Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store in the United States. The app disappeared from both Apple and Google's stores January 19, 2025, as a nationwide ban briefly took effect. But though the app's service was quickly restored after President Donald Trump promised not to enforce the ban, the app had remained unavailable for download in US app stores.

Apple has now reversed course. Bloomberg reported the company made the decision after a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump previously told the Justice Department in an executive order to delay enforcing a ban for 75 days. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. TikTok is now also officially available in Google's Play Store, after the company encouraged Android users to sideload the app. According to Axios, Google was assured by the Justice Department that restoring people's access to TikTok wouldn't violate the law.

It's still not clear what will ultimately happen to TikTok longterm. Trump has repeatedly said he wants to strike a "deal" that will allow the company to remain operational in the US, including arrangements that would give the US government a stake in the company. A number of investors and companies have also proposed offers to take over some aspect of TikTok, though the company hasn't indicated which bids it might be taking seriously.