X appears to be suppressing Trump-related searches

If you want to find a specific tweet by Donald Trump, you may have to go through his timeline and look for it yourself. According to Mediaite, X has switched off the ability to search for Trump's tweets. As the publication explains, you can do a search for specific posts by typing "from:[username without the @ symbol]" followed by the term or phrase you're looking for.

So if you want to see the former president's tweet wherein he said that the COVID cases and deaths are "far exaggerated in the United States" due to the CDC's "ridiculous method of determination," you could do a search for "from:realDonaldTrump COVID." That's supposed to bring up all his tweets with the term "COVID," except... it doesn't. What does show up is a selection of his tweets that don't even appear in chronological order. We were able to replicate the results Mediaite has reported, as you can see below.

The former president's Twitter account was suspended in 2021 after the company determined that some of his tweets violated its policies. His was kicked out of the website after the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Trump sued Twitter in an attempt to get his account back, but it wasn't until Elon Musk took over that he was reinstated. His first and only post since then was his mug shot, which was taken when he was booked on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of 2020 Presidential election.

As Mediaite notes, it's not quite clear why this happening. Other accounts that had been suspended in the past and then reinstated, such as Alex Jones', remain searchable. The accounts of other high-profile political personalities, such as Kamala Harris, remain searchable, as well. A software engineer that the publication talked to claimed that it was a deliberate move on X's part, seeing as the issue doesn't seem to affect other previously suspended users. We reached out to X for a statement and will update this post if we hear back. It's worth noting, however, that there's a free resource called "Trump Twitter Archive" that contains a searchable database of Trump's tweets, and it still works perfectly.