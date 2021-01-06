Donald Trump has been kicked off of Twitter

According to Twitter, two tweets posted this morning (available for viewing at an archive) “must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks...As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.”

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook already said his account would remain suspended through at least inauguration day, and now the Twitter account where Trump built up much of his following before becoming president has been erased. Sadly, this move comes after violent events have already occurred on Capitol Hill, leaving several people dead including some of Trump’s supporters and a police officer. With only a few days left in the Trump administration Twitter finally did what some have believed it could’ve done years ago.

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

