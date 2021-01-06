Donald Trump has been kicked off of Twitter

A few days ago, after Twitter temporarily suspended Donald Trump’s account, the company said that any further breaches of its terms could result in suspension. As detailed in a blog post, Twitter decided that some of the president’s tweets posted today violate its policies and as a result his personal @realdonaldtrump account is no longer active. He’d tweeted more than 56,000 times since creating the account in 2009, and had over 88 million followers.
The @potus account is still present on Twitter, however without the retweeted tweets from Trump’s preferred account, it’s looking very inactive. The same goes for his official campaign account @TeamTrump, and accounts for other Trump family member.