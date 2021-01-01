Donald Trump's Twitter lockout is over (for now)

Donald Trump’s Twitter timeout is over. One day after Twitter made the unprecedented decision to suspend the president for 12 hours, Trump officially regained his tweeting privileges, posting a two-and-a-half minute video addressing the violence in Washington DC.
Twitter had previously locked the president’s account, citing “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.” As part of the suspension, Trump was required to remove three tweets, which the company had previously warned posed a “risk of violence.” Facebook imposed an indefinite suspension for the same messages.