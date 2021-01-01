Latest in Gear

Image credit: Carlos Barria / reuters

Twitter suspends Donald Trump

The company said future rule breaking will result in a permanent ban.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
56m ago
2338 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists on board Air Force One en route to Washington D.C. after a campaign rally in Arizona, U.S., October 19, 2020. Picture taken October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Carlos Barria / reuters

Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump after the president tweeted his support for a violent mob that descended on the nation’s Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the November election.

The company says it has locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and that the president will be required to remove three tweets that it had previously labeled for inciting violence.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the company wrote. “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

The company added that future rule-breaking “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.” 

For Twitter, the suspension is a step the company had previously avoided, citing a “public interest policy” that tweets from world leaders should be allowed to remain up to allow scrutiny and public dissemination. Now, the company said that policy has reached its limit. 

“Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe,” Twitter said. “We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”

Earlier in the day, Twitter had added new labels to three tweets from Trump, including a video in which he praised those responsible for the riots, warning the messages posed a “risk of violence.” Facebook and YouTube subsequently removed the video from their platforms.

Developing...

In this article: washington dc, gear, Twitter, Donald Trump, phzeal, Social media
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
2338 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Twitter locks Trump's tweets ‘due to risk of violence’

Twitter locks Trump's tweets ‘due to risk of violence’

View
Twitter suspends Donald Trump

Twitter suspends Donald Trump

View
Facebook and YouTube remove Trump video calling rioters ‘very special’

Facebook and YouTube remove Trump video calling rioters ‘very special’

View
Samsung's new Frame TV rotates between portrait and landscape modes

Samsung's new Frame TV rotates between portrait and landscape modes

View
You can install Samsung’s latest MicroLED TVs yourself

You can install Samsung’s latest MicroLED TVs yourself

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr