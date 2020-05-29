Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump will lose his protection against Twitter bans when he leaves office

Twitter's separate standards for politicians will no longer apply.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
537 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A tweet by US president Donald Trump is seen being flagged as inciting violence by Twitter in this photo illustration on an Apple iPhone in Warsaw, Poland on May 29, 2020. Twitter on May 29 applied a fact-checking label to a vote-in-mail tweet by US President Donald Trump that the company considers misleading. Twitter has recently started labelling tweets with public notification and fact check labels. The labelling of Trump's tweet about the uproar following the death of George Floyd has seen the president signing an executive order targeting the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 which protects social media companies against lawsuits against them for user generated content. (Photo Illustration by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter instituted its policy of refusing to ban politicians in response to President Trump, but the leader won’t enjoy that protection once he’s out of office. The social media giant has confirmed to Engadget and The Verge that Trump will lose “public interest” safeguard on his personal account once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in at noon on January 20th, 2021. When that transition takes place, Twitter can ban Trump or otherwise crack down on him like any everyday user.

“This [public interest] policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” Twitter said in a statement to Engadget.

Official accounts (such as @POTUS, @FLOTUS and @WhiteHouse) will still receive protection as they’ll transfer to the Biden administration.

Twitter has taken a number of steps to limit Trump’s influence when he tweets known false or incendiary statements, such as applying fact check labels and hiding posts that promote violence. The company hid four posts on November 6th alone, when Trump made unsupported claims of voter fraud.

However, Twitter has also faced accusations of using the public interest claim to avoid retaliation from Trump and his political allies. Trump signed an order potentially limiting protections for social media firms shortly after Twitter used its first fact check label — the company likely won’t have to worry about responses like those under Biden.

A change like this was largely expected, but also sets up a potential confrontation. Trump has a large following on Twitter, and he relies heavily on the social media site to share his views. There could be an uproar if Twitter bans him, even if his posts are no longer a matter of public record.

In this article: trump, president trump, Donald Trump, politics, Twitter, internet, social network, social networking, Social media, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
537 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nasal spray might prevent COVID-19 infections

Nasal spray might prevent COVID-19 infections

View
Trump will lose his protection against Twitter bans when he leaves office

Trump will lose his protection against Twitter bans when he leaves office

View
The Morning After: PlayStation 5 review

The Morning After: PlayStation 5 review

View
A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy

A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr