Trump will lose his protection against Twitter bans when he leaves office

Twitter instituted its policy of refusing to ban politicians in response to President Trump, but the leader won’t enjoy that protection once he’s out of office. The social media giant has confirmed to Engadget and The Verge that Trump will lose “public interest” safeguard on his personal account once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in at noon on January 20th, 2021. When that transition takes place, Twitter can ban Trump or otherwise crack down on him like any everyday user.
“This [public interest] policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions,” Twitter said in a statement to Engadget.