Twitter hides Trump 'shooting' tweet over 'glorification of violence'

Twitter has hidden one of two recent tweets from US President Donald Trump, saying it “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence.” The tweet in question referred to protests in Minnesota over the death of George Floyd in police custody. In it, Trump said that he would send in the US National Guard and added that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The tweet is now hidden from view, but can be accessed by clicking on the “view” button. Engagement is also limited, meaning users can retweet with comment, but can’t like, reply or retweet it.
We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020
Twitter’s decision to place a “public interest notice” on the tweet was “made by teams within Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the tweet was labeled,” tweeted Ina Fried from Axios. In a subsequent tweet, Twitter said that “this tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”