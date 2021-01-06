Latest in Gear

Image credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Twitter locks Trump's tweets ‘due to risk of violence’

The company says it's 'exploring other escalated enforcement actions.'
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Twitter has added new warnings to tweets from Donald Trump amid violence in Washington D.C. At least two tweets from the president now have labels warning of a “risk of violence.” 

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the label says. It was also added to a one-minute video in which the president told his supporters to “go home now” and said the rioters were “very special.” A large pop-up with similar language also appears if you try to retweet the labeled tweets, though quote tweets are still possible.

Twitter has restricted tweets form the president due to 'risk of violence.'
screenshot / twitter

The company said on its @TwitterSafety account that it was “significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence,” and that it’s “exploring other escalated enforcement actions.” It wasn’t immediately clear what those “escalated” steps may be.

While Twitter has labeled many of Trump’s past tweets, the latest warnings are the first time the company has explicitly said that the president's words could incite violence. The company has previously said it would prioritize tweets “inciting unlawful conduct to prevent a peaceful transfer of power or orderly succession.”

The move also sparked cries that, faced with increasing violence in the nation’s capital, Twitter needs to do more than simply apply labels. “There have been good arguments for private companies to not silence elected officials, but all those arguments are predicated on the protection of constitutional governance,” tweeted Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former top security official. “Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it.”

twitter, Donald Trump, Social media, Washington, D.C.
