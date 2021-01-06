Twitter locks Trump's tweets ‘due to risk of violence’

Twitter has added new warnings to tweets from Donald Trump amid violence in Washington D.C. At least two tweets from the president now have labels warning of a “risk of violence.”
“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the label says. It was also added to a one-minute video in which the president told his supporters to “go home now” and said the rioters were “very special.” A large pop-up with similar language also appears if you try to retweet the labeled tweets, though quote tweets are still possible.