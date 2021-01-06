Facebook and YouTube remove Trump video calling rioters ‘very special’

Facebook and YouTube both removed a video posted by Donald Trump, in which he addressed the rioters who descended on Washington D.C as Congress convened to certify the results of the November election. In the one-minute clip, the president told his supporters to “go home” while continuing to insist the election had been “fraudulent.” He referred to the rioters as “very special” people.
Facebook’s VP of Integrity Guy Rosen called the events “an emergency situation” and said the social network was acting because “we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.” Previously, the video appeared on Facebook with a label that read “the US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the integrity of our elections.” Facebook also appeared to remove a subsequent post from Trump, which told his followers to “remember this day forever.”