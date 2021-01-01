Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jonathan Ernst / reuters

Facebook and Instagram make Trump's ban indefinite

The suspension will last until at least Biden's inauguration.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
39m ago
112 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks on judicial appointments during an appearance in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jonathan Ernst / reuters

Facebook and Instagram have blocked President Donald Trump’s accounts indefinitely, and at least until after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20th. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Both platforms locked Trump’s accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday evening over policy violations, preventing him from posting anything on Facebook or Instagram.

Amid the riots that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election, Trump posted a video on various platforms in which he praised his supporters. Facebook and YouTube both removed the video. Snapchat and Twitter also temporarily suspended his accounts, with the latter warning that it would ban Trump permanently if he continues to violate its policies.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s full statement:

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.

Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.

Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

In this article: facebook, donald trump, politics, mark zuckerberg, instagram, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
112 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony finds a home for Crystal LED screens: virtual set backgrounds

Sony finds a home for Crystal LED screens: virtual set backgrounds

View
Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, but got laughed out of the room

View
Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is cheaper and sports a QLED screen

View
Facebook and Instagram make Trump's ban indefinite

Facebook and Instagram make Trump's ban indefinite

View
The Morning After: Samsung's new Mini LED TVs and solar powered remote

The Morning After: Samsung's new Mini LED TVs and solar powered remote

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr