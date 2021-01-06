Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Snapchat locks Donald Trump's account, as well

Facebook and Twitter suspended his accounts earlier.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10m ago
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trump speaks at "Save America March" rally in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook and Twitter aren’t the only social networks that blocked Donald Trump on their platform. Snap has revealed that it has also placed a restriction on the outgoing president’s account, preventing him from sharing anything on its app. Rachel Racusen, the company’s spokesperson, told The Information: “We can confirm that earlier today we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account.” Unlike Facebook and Twitter, which will only lock Trump out for 24 hours and 12 hours, respectively, Racusen said Snap’s restriction will stay in place until the company decides to lift it.

In addition, Racusen noted that Snap suspended Trump even before he posted the video on Facebook and Twitter, wherein he declared the election results as “fraudulent” and praised his supporters responsible for the Capitol Hill riots as “very special” people. Both platforms removed the video before escalating their response with a suspension. Facebook explained that the clip “contribute[d] to rather than diminishe[d] the risk of ongoing violence,” while Twitter said it posed a “risk of violence.”

As The Information notes, Trump mainly uses Snap to share content he posts on other social networks, and users could see his posts in the Discover tab. Back in mid-2020, though, the platform stopped featuring his content on Discover, only showing it to people who specifically search for it. In a post announcing the company’s decision back then, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said: “[W]e simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform.”

