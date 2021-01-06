Snapchat locks Donald Trump's account, as well

Facebook and Twitter aren’t the only social networks that blocked Donald Trump on their platform. Snap has revealed that it has also placed a restriction on the outgoing president’s account, preventing him from sharing anything on its app. Rachel Racusen, the company’s spokesperson, told The Information: “We can confirm that earlier today we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account.” Unlike Facebook and Twitter, which will only lock Trump out for 24 hours and 12 hours, respectively, Racusen said Snap’s restriction will stay in place until the company decides to lift it.

In addition, Racusen noted that Snap suspended Trump even before he posted the video on Facebook and Twitter, wherein he declared the election results as “fraudulent” and praised his supporters responsible for the Capitol Hill riots as “very special” people. Both platforms removed the video before escalating their response with a suspension. Facebook explained that the clip “contribute[d] to rather than diminishe[d] the risk of ongoing violence,” while Twitter said it posed a “risk of violence.”