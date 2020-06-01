Snapchat stops promoting Trump's account due to his tweets

Snap just became the latest social media company to take action against Donald Trump. Snapchat will no longer promote content from Trump's Snapchat account in its app, the company announced. The change will make Trump’s Snapchat posts more difficult to find in the app, though the company isn’t removing any content or changing how his posts appear to his subscribers.
“We are not currently promoting the President’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”