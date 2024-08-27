X is working on its own version of Zoom for some reason
X Conference will support multi-person video calls, according to a post from an employee.
X, in its quest to become an “everything app,” is working a new feature that seems to be geared more for its own employees than its actual users. The company is testing its own version of Zoom, called X Conference.
X employee Chris Park said the company was testing the tool internally, in a post on X TechCrunch. Based on Park’s screenshot and description of the tool, it sounds like it’s a fairly basic version of multi-person video conferencing compared with Zoom or Google Meet. He said the ability to pin speakers and improved notifications are “likely coming” to the tool, which he claimed was “already a really strong alternative to Google Hangouts, Zoom, AWS Chime, and certainly... Microsoft Teams.” Elon Musk also briefly weighed in, posting a in response to Park’s post.
App researcher Nima Owji the feature earlier this month, posting a screenshot that indicates X Conference will support spatial audio and have built-in captions. But even with those features, it’s not at all clear that there is any demand for an X-owned video conferencing platform outside of its own employees.
The app already supports video calls as well as public broadcasts over Spaces. X has repeatedly struggled with technical difficulties during high-profile streams, like Musk’s recent talk with Donald Trump. Musk the issues on a “DDOS attack,” an explanation that has been by some security experts and former employees.
While it’s unclear who X is targeting with its new video conferencing feature, it wouldn’t be the first time the company has ventured into seemingly corporate-friendly features. X also added a tool last year and Musk has he wants X to make a “cool” version of LinkedIn.