Solo Stove knocks up to 45 percent off fire pits in its summer sale

Despite the summer heat, a fire pit can elevate your backyard's environment. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite fire pits, and now the company's brought back some of its best discounts on all three of its devices. You can get up to 45 percent off Solo Stove fire pits right now, which translates to $100 off the Ranger, $180 off the Bonfire and a whopping $350 off the Yukon.

You might be hesitant to get a fire pit for your backyard, but Solo Stove's machines don't produce the smokiness that you might associate with normal fire pits. Instead, they channel smoke away from you using a double-walled design that pulls hot air through vent holes and back into the fire. In addition to reducing smoke, this also creates a fine ash and keeps the fire hot.

That's one of the main reasons we've recommended Solo Stove fire pits in the past, and another is their relatively portable designs. The 15-pound Ranger and the 20-pound Bonfire can be moved round your backyard pretty easily, and they can go in your trunk before you head out on a camping trip or family outing. The 38-pound Yukon, on the other hand, should probably be left in a semi-permanent spot on your property. As we've mention in guides before, we recommend splurging for a bundle that includes a stand and a weather-proof cover so you'll have everything you need to use and protect the fire pit of your choosing.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.