Solo Stove's fire pits are up to 45 percent off for July 4th

If you missed Solo Stove's Memorial Day sale, you have another chance to pick up one of the fire pits for less ahead of the July 4th holiday. Solo Stove has knocked up to 45 percent off fire pits again, so you can grab the Ranger for $200, the Bonfire for $220 and the Yukon for $400. These are some of the best prices we've seen on Solo Stove's devices, and if you want to get all of the things you'll need to use the fire pit in your backyard, a number of bundles have also been discounted, too.

We've recommended Solo Stove fire pits a few times in the past as they are solid alternatives to standard fire pits. All of the models actively channel smoke away from you while you're using it thanks to their double-walled design that pulls hot air through vent holes and back into the fire. This keeps flames hot while reducing smoke and creating fine ashes.

Two out of the three Solo Stove models are also fairly portable, so you can bring them with you on a camping trip or to a party without much hassle. The 38-pound Yukon, however, is probably best left in a semi-permanent spot in your backyard. And while you don't need any accessories to use these fire pits, there are some that might make the experience even better. For example, the essential bundle includes the fire pit of your choice plus a stand and lid. The backyard bundle includes all of those things, too, plus a shield that keeps pops and embers from escaping and a weather-resistant cover.

