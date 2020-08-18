Sonarworks' headphone calibration app adds support for Apple, Bose models

Sonarworks has expanded SoundID’s list of supported headphones with 20 more models, including Apple AirPods Pro, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Bose 700 and a couple of Sennheiser wired headsets. The company introduced SoundID at CES earlier this year, presenting it as an app that can calibrate your headphones and create a sound profile that’s unique to you. The software now supports 406 headphones across various brands.

To create a profile on SoundID, you need to choose one of the supported headphone models and then listen to a few samples. It’ll make you go through multiple rounds of testing, wherein you have to choose from two sound clips that use the same sample with different tunings. The software then analyzes your responses to conjure a personal audio profile for you. Sonarworks says the technology can “calibrat[e] each headphone to deliver sound the way an artist intended in the studio.”