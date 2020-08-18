Latest in Gear

Sonarworks' headphone calibration app adds support for Apple, Bose models

SoundID now works with Apple AirPods Pro.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Sonarworks has expanded SoundID’s list of supported headphones with 20 more models, including Apple AirPods Pro, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Bose 700 and a couple of Sennheiser wired headsets. The company introduced SoundID at CES earlier this year, presenting it as an app that can calibrate your headphones and create a sound profile that’s unique to you. The software now supports 406 headphones across various brands.

To create a profile on SoundID, you need to choose one of the supported headphone models and then listen to a few samples. It’ll make you go through multiple rounds of testing, wherein you have to choose from two sound clips that use the same sample with different tunings. The software then analyzes your responses to conjure a personal audio profile for you. Sonarworks says the technology can “calibrat[e] each headphone to deliver sound the way an artist intended in the studio.”

At launch, SoundID was only available for Android and iOS, but Sonarworks released a version for Mac and Windows a few months later. You still need to set up your profile on a phone, but once that’s done, the SoundID Listen app for desktop can apply it to everything you listen to on your computer. SoudID is free on mobile, but the desktop version will set you back $5 per month after a free 30-day trial.

Here’s the list of new headphones the software supports:

  • Beats Powerbeats Pro

  • Apple AirPods Pro

  • Bose Frames Alto

  • Bose 700

  • Sennheiser HD 6XX

  • Sennheiser HD 58X

  • KZ ZS10 Pro

  • KZ ES4

  • KZ ZSN

  • KZ ZS10

  • TiN Audio T2 Pro

  • Shure SE846

  • RHA S500 Universal

  • RHA MA390 Universal

  • MEE audio M6 PRO

  • RHA MA750 Wireless

  • RHA T20

  • 1More Dual Driver ANC Pro

  • Marshall Monitor II A.N.C.

  • Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC

  • Klipsch T5 True Wireless

  • LG QuadBeat 3

  • LG EMB

  • LGE53

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
