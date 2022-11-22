Sonicware's latest groovebox is made for lofi beats

You know that lofi beats have taken over when companies are designing entire instruments around them. Sonicware has introduced the Liven Lofi-12, a groovebox devoted to producing subdued tracks. The machine centers around a 16-bit, 12/24kHz sampling engine with a 12-bit sampler mode that gives any sound that "genuine" lofi vibe. You can't just recreate the effect with a bit crusher or similar tools, the company claims.

You'll also find a "laid-back" knob to introduce a delay, as well as 11 track and eight master effects that can introduce cassette or vinyl simulations as well as common modifications like distortion, high/low pass filters and reverb. Pattern presets help you get started, too. A four-track sequencer includes options to lock parameters and sound changes. You'll find MIDI and 3.5mm ports for both input and output. You can use the groovebox with either an AC charger (not included) or AA batteries.

The Liven Lofi-12 is available now for $239. You may want to spring for Sonicware's SmplTrek if you're more interested in a general-purpose beatmaker than devoting your energy to a specific sound. This is more feature-laden than rivals like the Korg Volca Sample 2, mind you, and may be just what you're looking for if you're hoping to create tunes for one of the trendiest genres on YouTube.