Korg's Volca Sample 2 is a huge upgrade in almost every way

Korg’s Volca Sample is one of the most beloved members of beloved family of affordable and portable instruments. But it’s far from perfect. Now, after almost six years since its introduction, the Sample is getting a sequel. The Volca Sample 2 is visually almost indistinguishable from the original. The only dead giveaway is the micro USB port at the top.

That USB port is definitely the biggest upgrade here. It greatly simplifies sample management. Where before you had to load new samples on by transferring data over an audio cable, now you can just fire up the free desktop librarian app and freely swap out sounds to your hearts content. The USB port also allows you to control the Sample via MIDI over USB which makes integrating it with your DAW much simpler. Plus, the MIDI implementation has been completely revamped for version two. Now you can assign different MIDI channels to the different parts, which will make it easier to use with an external controller.