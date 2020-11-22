The Sonos Beam is $100 off for Black Friday

Buy Sonos Beam at Amazon - $299 Buy Sonos Move at Amazon - $299 Buy Sonos Sub at Amazon - $599

We gave the Beam a score of 85 when we reviewed it a couple of years ago, and it was our mid-range pick for soundbars in 2019. It features voice commands either via Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant and it supports AirPlay 2 if you want to stream audio from your iOS device. Of course, like all other Sonos products, it also provides access to almost nearly every major streaming service, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

The Beam even has a night mode that boosts the volume of softer sounds plus a speech enhancer that makes dialogue easier to hear. If you want to boost your home theater audio but don’t need high-end features like Dolby Atmos, then the Beam is a really solid choice for a smart soundbar.

If you have some extra cash in your bank, then you should consider getting the Sonos Sub (we scored it a 79 in our review) to go along with the Beam (Or perhaps you have a loved one who already owns a Sonos soundbar but doesn’t have a subwoofer). The Sub is also on sale this week at $100 off its retail price, putting it at $599. Yes, that’s quite a bit more expensive than the Beam, but it does improve the bass of your Sonos setup substantially.

Or, if you’d rather spend a little less on a more portable option, Sonos continues to offer the Move for $299, which is also $100 off its regular price. As we mentioned in our review -- we gave it a score of 80 -- unlike other Sonos speakers, the Move has a rechargeable battery and can be carried around from room to room. It’s larger than the Sonos One, and delivers well-balanced audio that’ll even perform well outdoors.

The Black Friday deals for the Sonos Beam, Sub and Move go into effect between November 22nd and 30th.

