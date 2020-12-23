'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

Back at the 2019 Game Awards, we got a glimpse at Sons of the Forest, the sequel to cult favorite survival horror game The Forest. It’s been almost exactly a year since we had seen new footage of the game, but this week developer Endnight Games shared a new trailer that offers another look at the game, its story and release window.

The minute-and-a-half clip does a great job of juxtaposing mundane and unnerving moments side by side. One moment, the player character is cutting wood to build a cabin out in a clearing, only to find themselves face-to-face with a grotesque mutant moments later. It also provides some tantalizing story clues. So if you want to go into the game blind, we suggest against watching the trailer. “Everything you will see is recorded in real-time from our latest build,” according to Endnight Games.