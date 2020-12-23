Latest in Gaming

'Sons of the Forest' trailer teases a 2021 release date

No word yet if the game will launch in early access.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
58m ago
Sons of the Forest
Endnight Games

Back at the 2019 Game Awards, we got a glimpse at Sons of the Forest, the sequel to cult favorite survival horror game The Forest. It’s been almost exactly a year since we had seen new footage of the game, but this week developer Endnight Games shared a new trailer that offers another look at the game, its story and release window. 

The minute-and-a-half clip does a great job of juxtaposing mundane and unnerving moments side by side. One moment, the player character is cutting wood to build a cabin out in a clearing, only to find themselves face-to-face with a grotesque mutant moments later. It also provides some tantalizing story clues. So if you want to go into the game blind, we suggest against watching the trailer. “Everything you will see is recorded in real-time from our latest build,” according to Endnight Games.

The clip ends with a title card revealing a 2021 release date, but doesn’t clarify if Sons of the Forest will launch in early access like its predecessor did or if it will be a more traditional release. Its predecessor spent the better part of four years in Steam Early Access before officially coming out on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2018. With 2021 around the corner, we’ll likely find out the answer to that question soon enough.

In this article: Sons of the Forest, Endnight Games, personal computing, video games, Steam, early access, the forest, gaming
