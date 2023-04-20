Sony likes Firewalk Studios so much it just bought it The company is staffed with Bungie veterans and has been working on a PS5-exclusive multiplayer game.

When Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) struck a deal with Firewalk Studios to publish a PlayStation 5 exclusive multiplayer game, it must have liked what it saw — because now, Sony is buying the developer outright. The company has announced that it's reached an agreement with ProbablyMonsters Inc to acquire Firewalk Studios.

"Firewalk is home to a remarkably talented team of creatives who have launched some of gaming’s most celebrated experiences, and they’re already hard at work on their first original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation," PlayStation Studios' Hermen Hulst wrote on the PlayStation blog. "We’re excited for Firewalk to bring their technical and creative expertise to PlayStation Studios to help grow our live service operations and deliver something truly special for gamers."

The deal will roll Firewalk Studios and its team into the PlayStation brand, though operations will continue to be run by the studio's existing management team. The announcement didn't offer any clues about the PS5-exclusive multiplayer title the team has been working on, but did stress Firewalk staffers' wealth of experience building such games — highlighting the team's experience working on Destiny at Bungie and Activision.

Despite the lack of details, PlayStation seems very optimistic about the deal. "Firewalk’s innovative approach to connected storytelling and its commitment to high-quality gameplay continues to exceed our expectations," Hulst said. "I think fans will be very pleased when they see what Firewalk has in store for them.”