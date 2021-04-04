Sony picks up a multiplayer game from Bungie veterans

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has picked up the rights to another upcoming game from a group of industry veterans. It'll publish the first game from Firewalk Studios, whose founders previously worked on Destiny .

"For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going," Firewalk studio head Tony Hsu wrote in a PlayStation Blog post . "The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality."

There aren't many details available about the game just yet, but it will be an original multiplayer title. Hsu didn't mention in his post where or when you'll be able to play it, but GamesIndustry.biz reported the game will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

We’re proud to announce our publishing partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment. The opportunity to create new worlds and inspire memorable multiplayer moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition at the heart of our studio. https://t.co/Jbx915pPOO — Firewalk Studios (@FirewalkStudio) April 22, 2021

Firewalk is under the umbrella of ProbablyMonsters, which "builds sustainable game studios through a people-first culture." The studio was formed in 2018 and is led by Hsu, who was general manager and senior vice president of Destiny at Activision; game director Ryan Elli, a former Bungie creative director; and executive producer Elena Siegman, who worked as a producer on Guitar Hero II and Bioshock Infinite as well as Destiny. Other team members have worked on the likes of Call of Duty, Apex Legends , Mass Effect and Halo.

Last month, Sony signed a deal with Haven, a new studio led by veteran Assassin's Creed producer and ex-Stadia Games and Entertainment head Jade Raymond for an unannounced game.