Sony reverses decision to close PS3 and Vita game stores this summer

Sony has backtracked on its decision to shut the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita this summer. You'll be able to buy games through the digital storefront on those consoles for the foreseeable future. However, the company will shut the PSP store on July 2nd. After that date, you'll still be able to download any PSP games you have previously purchased.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post that, after more reflection on the planned PS3 and Vita store closures, "it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices."

Ryan said that Sony initially made the call for several reasons, including being able to place more focus on platforms where most of its users are currently playing games, such as PlayStation 4 and PS5. He also cited "commerce support challenges" for older systems.

"We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations," Ryan added.