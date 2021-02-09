Sony will hold a PlayStation showcase on September 9th

Sony's finally ready to show off more of what it's working on for PS5 for this holiday season and beyond. The company will hold a PlayStation Showcase on September 9th.

The presentation, which will run for 40 minutes or so, will feature games from PlayStation Studios as well as other developers. After the main stream, there will be more info from some of the studios that are part of the showcase.

Get a sneak peek at the future of PS5, with updates from PlayStation Studios and industry-leading devs. Hope to see you there! — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

One thing you shouldn't expect during the event is any news about the next PS VR headset, which won't arrive until next year at the earliest . However, that leaves a lot of cards on the table. Perhaps we'll get a proper look at the God of War sequel , learn more details about the PS5 (and Xbox Series X/S) version of Grand Theft Auto V and maybe even hear about whatever's next for Naughty Dog. Sony might also reveal when the PS5 software update it's beta testing (which unlocks the SSD expansion slot and has some user interface changes) will roll out to everyone.