Sony stops producing its new ZV-E10 camera due to chip shortages

Sony only just launched its ZV-E10 mirrorless vlogging camera in July, but as of December 3rd, it has suspended orders and ceased production due to the ongoing chip shortage, Sony Japan announced. The company added that a resumption of production and sales will depend upon "the status of parts supply," and that interested buyers should keep an eye on the camera's product page.

The ZV-E10 was released as a more capable follow-up to the popular, compact ZV-1 vlogging camera, thanks to the option to change lenses. It's essentially a reworked A6100 model with a flip-out display, no electronic viewfinder (EVF), a high-quality built-in three-capsule microphone and a button that makes it easy to switch from video to still photography.

Sony has also paused production of the A7 II, A6400 and A6100 cameras. The latter two are fairly recent models, but the A7 II originally launched in 2014 — so it's hard to see a particular pattern.

Cameras aren't the only Sony products affected by semiconductor shortages. Sony also reportedly reduced PS5 production, something that might put its delivery target of 14.8 million consoles by March 2022 in jeopardy. Sony and TSMC recently announced that they'd team up on a chip factory in Japan for specialized chips used in cars, cameras and other gadgets. However, the plant won't come online until 2024 at the earliest, so it'll do nothing to help Sony or anyone else, anytime soon.