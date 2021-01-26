Sony's WF-1000XM3 ANC earbuds are 23 percent off right now

Yesterday, we covered a deal on one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, that brought them down to $278. You can still grab that deal today, but if over-ear cans aren’t your style, you can now save a bit on Sony earbuds, too. The excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to $178 at Amazon and Best Buy. While $20 more than the record low, this remains a good sale price and we haven’t seen these buds on sale like this since the end of last year.
Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $178 Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $178