Sony's WF-1000XM3 ANC earbuds are 23 percent off right now

These are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get and they earned a score of 89 from us. The sound quality is remarkable and turning on active noise-cancellation only makes it that much better. These buds also have a superb battery life — you’ll get six hours of play time with ANC turned on, and the charging case holds three additional chargers (for a total of 18 extra hours). If you’re in a rush, Sony’s quick-charge feature will give you 90 minutes of play time after only 10 minutes of charging.

The only downsides we could find with the WF-1000XM3 were in its design. The buds stick out of your ears a bit more than competitors, and while you can somewhat customize the onboard controls, there’s no volume adjustment option for that. The charging case is a bit too large to comfortably fit in your pocket. However, even at their normal $230 price, the WF-1000XM3 start off more affordable than much of the competition while being an overall stellar pair of earbuds — and they’re an even better buy at this sale price.

