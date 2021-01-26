Latest in Gear

Sony's WF-1000XM3 ANC earbuds are 23 percent off right now

Get excellent sound and a six-hour battery life for less.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
Yesterday, we covered a deal on one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, that brought them down to $278. You can still grab that deal today, but if over-ear cans aren’t your style, you can now save a bit on Sony earbuds, too. The excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to $178 at Amazon and Best Buy. While $20 more than the record low, this remains a good sale price and we haven’t seen these buds on sale like this since the end of last year.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $178 Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $178

These are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get and they earned a score of 89 from us. The sound quality is remarkable and turning on active noise-cancellation only makes it that much better. These buds also have a superb battery life — you’ll get six hours of play time with ANC turned on, and the charging case holds three additional chargers (for a total of 18 extra hours). If you’re in a rush, Sony’s quick-charge feature will give you 90 minutes of play time after only 10 minutes of charging.

The only downsides we could find with the WF-1000XM3 were in its design. The buds stick out of your ears a bit more than competitors, and while you can somewhat customize the onboard controls, there’s no volume adjustment option for that. The charging case is a bit too large to comfortably fit in your pocket. However, even at their normal $230 price, the WF-1000XM3 start off more affordable than much of the competition while being an overall stellar pair of earbuds — and they’re an even better buy at this sale price.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Sony, wf-1000xm3, earbuds, news, gear
