Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones return to a record low of $278

These headphones came out last summer and built upon the already solid WH-1000XM3. The design hasn’t changed a ton, but the M4 has a new matte finish, a slimmer headband and more comfortable earpads — all of which make the M4 look and feel slightly more luxe than the previous M3. Sound quality is excellent and active noise-cancellation is powerful and customizable. The M4 has Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control that lets you personalize your own ANC presets or opt for automatic adjustments based on your activity. On top of that, the M4 will last 30 hours on a single charge, which should give you a few days worth of long listening sessions. Sony also added a quick-charge feature to the M4, so you’ll get roughly five hours of play time after only 10 minutes of charging.

Those features alone make the M4 a fantastic option if you’re looking for wireless ANC headphones. But Sony added a few new features into the mix, most notable being multi-device connectivity and automatic pausing when you speak. The former lets you pair the M4 with up to two devices at once and switch between them fairly seamlessly. The latter, a feature known as Speak-to-Chat, automatically pauses audio when the M4 hears you speaking, which can come in handy when you need to have a quick conversation with a family member or coworker. Even at their normal price of $350, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are worth the money — but they’re an even better buy now that they’re 21 percent off again.

