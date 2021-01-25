Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele / Engadget

Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones return to a record low of $278

Here's another chance to get them at their Black Friday price.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
51m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Billy Steele / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Sony makes some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones you can get, but most of them come at high price tags. It’s always worth waiting for a sale if you want to get a pair of high-quality cans without dropping too much money. Now, one of the best sale prices we’ve seen on Sony headphones has returned — you can get the WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for $278, which is an all-time low that we last saw during the holiday shopping season.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Adorama - $278

These headphones came out last summer and built upon the already solid WH-1000XM3. The design hasn’t changed a ton, but the M4 has a new matte finish, a slimmer headband and more comfortable earpads — all of which make the M4 look and feel slightly more luxe than the previous M3. Sound quality is excellent and active noise-cancellation is powerful and customizable. The M4 has Sony’s Adaptive Sound Control that lets you personalize your own ANC presets or opt for automatic adjustments based on your activity. On top of that, the M4 will last 30 hours on a single charge, which should give you a few days worth of long listening sessions. Sony also added a quick-charge feature to the M4, so you’ll get roughly five hours of play time after only 10 minutes of charging.

Those features alone make the M4 a fantastic option if you’re looking for wireless ANC headphones. But Sony added a few new features into the mix, most notable being multi-device connectivity and automatic pausing when you speak. The former lets you pair the M4 with up to two devices at once and switch between them fairly seamlessly. The latter, a feature known as Speak-to-Chat, automatically pauses audio when the M4 hears you speaking, which can come in handy when you need to have a quick conversation with a family member or coworker. Even at their normal price of $350, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are worth the money — but they’re an even better buy now that they’re 21 percent off again.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, Sony, WH-1000XM4, headphones, wireless headphones, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Tesla accuses engineer of stealing Warp Drive secrets

The Morning After: Tesla accuses engineer of stealing Warp Drive secrets

View
Netflix delivers 'studio-quality' sound upgrade for Android viewers

Netflix delivers 'studio-quality' sound upgrade for Android viewers

View
Huawei may spin off its P and Mate smartphone brands

Huawei may spin off its P and Mate smartphone brands

View
Scientists find a cloudless 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet with a four-day year

Scientists find a cloudless 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet with a four-day year

View
Bloodhound needs another new owner to break the land speed record

Bloodhound needs another new owner to break the land speed record

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr