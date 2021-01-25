Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones return to a record low of $278

Sony makes some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones you can get, but most of them come at high price tags. It’s always worth waiting for a sale if you want to get a pair of high-quality cans without dropping too much money. Now, one of the best sale prices we’ve seen on Sony headphones has returned — you can get the WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for $278, which is an all-time low that we last saw during the holiday shopping season.
