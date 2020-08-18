Sony's WH-XB900N wireless ANC headphones are $100 off today

Active noise-cancelling headphones can be a live saver when you’re trying to shut out the world to get some work done or just relax. But they can get expensive quickly, and not everyone wants to drop over $300 on some new cans. Today only, you can get a solid pair for less: Sony’s WH-XB900N wireless ANC headphones (in both blue and black) are on sale for $148 at Amazon, which is $100 off their normal price and the lowest we’ve seen them since the end of 2019.
Think of the WH-XB900N as the similar but cheaper alternative to the WH-1000XM3 (which is now slightly outdated as the WH-1000XM4s have arrived). That means you’ll get a similar experience for less money, but that demands some sacrifices. The WH-XB900N, which we gave a score of 83, have a similar design to their higher-end counterparts and are just as comfortable to wear for hours on end. Sound quality is great, but since this is part of Sony’s Extra Bass line, you’ll notice the bass-heavy tuning immediately. That’s not a bad thing if you prefer your music to have that extra umph at all times, but if you’re looking for a more balanced sound overall, you’ll find it in the higher-end models.
Active noise-cancellation is also solid on the WH-XB900N, but it’s not quite as powerful as on the higher-end headphones. That’s mostly due to the lack of QN1 chip in the WH-XB900N, but you’ll still be able to block out most noise around you when you’re in a coffee shop or on a plane.
The WH-XB900N also have touch controls, a “quick-attention mode” that lowers the volume when you need to speak and they are compatible with both Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. We also appreciate that the WH-XB900N have up to 30 hours of battery life, although make sure you charge them up before a long trip as they take a full seven hours to charge completely.
All of those things make the WH-XB900N a great pair of wireless ANC headphones that won’t break the bank — especially today at this $148 sale price. If you’re not willing to compromise on sound or ANC quality, and like the extra features that come with high-end headphones, Sony’s new WH-1000XM4, the new versions of the WH-1000XM3, are officially available today for $350.
