Sony’s budget ANC headphones are on sale for only $128

Buy Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Amazon - $128

These headphones came out earlier this year and quickly earned a spot in our best wireless headphones guide. Normally priced at $198, the WH-CH710Ns combine good noise-cancellation and sound quality at an attractive price. Bass could be better, but the range and clarity of audio that these headphones have will be enough to satisfy most casual listeners. Noise-cancellation is also solid thanks to Sony’s dual-noise sensor technology that allows the headphones to pick up a lot of surrounding sound and automatically adjust the cancellation level to your environment.

They also have a killer battery life of up to 35 hours, so you won’t have to pause your listening to charge them often. Even when you do, the quick-charge feature will give you one hour of listening time after only 10 minutes of charging. The WH-CH710Ns are not as premium as Sony’s WH-1000XM3s, which remain our current favorite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but they also don’t cost upwards of $300. Their lower price point is one of the reasons why we recommended them to begin with, and this sale only makes the WH-CH710Ns a better option for anyone on a budget.

