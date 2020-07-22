Latest in Gear

Sony’s budget ANC headphones are on sale for only $128

They were a good buy at $200 -- now they're even better.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Noise-cancelling headphones can be super expensive, but a solid pair from Sony are deeply discounted right now. Sony’s WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for $128 at Best Buy and Amazon — that’s $70 off their normal price and the lowest we’ve seen them. Best Buy even includes a free three-month trial to Tidal when you buy the cans.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Best Buy - $128

Buy Sony WH-CH710N headphones at Amazon - $128

These headphones came out earlier this year and quickly earned a spot in our best wireless headphones guide. Normally priced at $198, the WH-CH710Ns combine good noise-cancellation and sound quality at an attractive price. Bass could be better, but the range and clarity of audio that these headphones have will be enough to satisfy most casual listeners. Noise-cancellation is also solid thanks to Sony’s dual-noise sensor technology that allows the headphones to pick up a lot of surrounding sound and automatically adjust the cancellation level to your environment.

They also have a killer battery life of up to 35 hours, so you won’t have to pause your listening to charge them often. Even when you do, the quick-charge feature will give you one hour of listening time after only 10 minutes of charging. The WH-CH710Ns are not as premium as Sony’s WH-1000XM3s, which remain our current favorite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but they also don’t cost upwards of $300. Their lower price point is one of the reasons why we recommended them to begin with, and this sale only makes the WH-CH710Ns a better option for anyone on a budget.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Sony, WH-CH710N, WH-CH710, wireless headphones, news, gear
