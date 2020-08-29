Latest in Gear

Image credit: Android Headlines

The Xperia 5 II might be Sony's first phone with a 120Hz screen

It would also add the headphone jack absent on the original Xperia 5.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
48m ago
Sony Xperia 5 II leak
Android Headlines

How does Sony follow up its premium Xperia 1 II smartphone? By offering a lower-cost model that could offer some advancements of its own. Android Headlines claims to have images and specs for an Xperia 5 II that would center around a 6.1-inch, 120Hz OLED display — Sony’s first phone with a 120Hz screen. You’d have to settle for ‘just a Full HD+ resolution (read: tall 1080p), but you might prefer it over the Xperia 1 II if responsiveness matters more than 4K.

The design would mimic the Xperia 1 II by restoring the 3.5mm headphone jack absent on the original Xperia 5. Sony is apparently betting on wired audio being a selling point in an era when many manufacturers want you to be happy with Bluetooth or a dongle.

You’d otherwise get much of the same performance as the more expensive device, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You’d have three 12MP cameras for main, ultra-wide and 3X telephoto shots, with Zeiss lenses and 4K 120FPS video recording. You’d also get a Snapdragon 865 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and 5G support.

Despite the timing of the leak, the Xperia 5 II wouldn’t arrive at IFA. Instead, Sony is reportedly aiming for a September 17th debut. The main question is the price. It’s likely to cost less than its $1,200 counterpart, but it’s not certain by how much. That difference could be vital when 120Hz support is relatively commonplace in phones like the Galaxy S20. Sony is arriving half a year later, and might face stiff opposition when the technology is no longer a novelty.

