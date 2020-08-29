The Xperia 5 II might be Sony's first phone with a 120Hz screen

How does Sony follow up its premium Xperia 1 II smartphone? By offering a lower-cost model that could offer some advancements of its own. Android Headlines claims to have images and specs for an Xperia 5 II that would center around a 6.1-inch, 120Hz OLED display — Sony’s first phone with a 120Hz screen. You’d have to settle for ‘just a Full HD+ resolution (read: tall 1080p), but you might prefer it over the Xperia 1 II if responsiveness matters more than 4K.

The design would mimic the Xperia 1 II by restoring the 3.5mm headphone jack absent on the original Xperia 5. Sony is apparently betting on wired audio being a selling point in an era when many manufacturers want you to be happy with Bluetooth or a dongle.