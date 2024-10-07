Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a new low of $130 for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There’s little better than finding a killer deal on a great product, and here’s an October Prime Day deal that checks pretty much all the right boxes. Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale for $130, which is a new record low. They often sell for $348 and the previous record low price was $198.

These aren’t quite the very best Sony headphones on the market anymore. The XM5s are now at the top of the mountain (they’re our favorite noise canceling headphones overall). However, the XM4s are still a fantastic set of cans, especially at this bargain price.

We gave the XM4s a score of 94 in our review. The powerful, customizable active noise cancellation was a major selling point, as was the immersive audio. The "pause when you speak" feature is quite nifty, while multipoint connectivity is always welcome. The price was one of our main drawbacks, but thankfully that's now far less of an issue.

Sony says you'll get up to 30 hours of usage from a single charge (which matches up with our testing) and you'll get five hours of playback time after a 10-minute quick charge. We felt that the touch controls worked reliably well, while the five-microphone array should help make your voice clear on calls.

In addition, the XM4s support Sony's 360 Reality Audio format for immersive sound. The songs typically sound better than standard tracks and the library of supported music has grown over the years, but not every streaming service supports the format. Amazon Music Unlimited is the best-known option. Tidal, on the other hand, dropped support for the format this summer in favor of Dolby Atmos.

