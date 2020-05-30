A reality show wants to send its winning contestant to the ISS

Space Hero, a reality TV show that will offer a trip to the ISS is currently in development, reports Deadline Hollywood. The show intends to depict a global search to find a group of people capable of going through a series of tough challenges. These will, it’s thought, culminate in a global live broadcast in which people from around the world can vote on who they want to fly to the heavens.
According to LinkedIn, Space Hero is a London-based production company co-founded by Thomas Reemer and Deborah Sass. The report says that the company is led by Martin “Marty” Pompadour, who previously held leadership positions at ABC and News Corporation. And the attached reality show will be produced by Ben Silverman, the former co-chairman of NBC Entertainment. It’s not clear how firm those relationships are, given that Reemer and Sass do not appear to have a lot of production experience.