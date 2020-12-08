SpaceX Starlink wins $885 million from the FCC to serve rural areas

SpaceX is expected to cover 35 location with the subsidies it’ll receive over the next 10 years. It also has to meet a set of conditions to secure the funding, as TechCrunch explains, including proving that it can provide broadband services to those areas for a price that’s in line with terrestrial broadband offerings. At the moment, Starlink beta testers have to pay $99 a month for the service, not including the $499 upfront cost needed for its hardware kit. In addition, SpaceX will have to adhere to “periodic buildout requirements” in those 35 locations to get access to the FCC’s funds.

In all, the winning bidders are getting $9.2 billion out of the $16 billion the FCC set aside for the phase 1 auction. The remaining amount will be rolled over into phase 2, which will cover partially served areas and now has an $11.2 billion budget.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement: