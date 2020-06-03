SpaceX's latest batch of internet satellites includes one with a sun shield

SpaceX is launching another pack of Starlink satellites into orbit at 9:25PM Eastern (weather permitting), but this won’t be a typical mission. As TechCrunch explains, one of the 60 internet satellites in the bunch will test a sun visor that should make the vehicles less of a nuisance in the night sky. If the design succeeds in cutting back on reflected light, it could become a staple for Starlink satellites going forward.

The company is aiming for a total of up to two dozen Starlink launches by the end of 2020. If all goes well, this would enable a beta internet service in Canada and the US, with a larger international rollout sometime in 2021 or 2022.