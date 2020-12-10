SpaceX posts a closer look at the Starship's 'landing flip' maneuver

We all know how SpaceX’s high altitude flight test ended, but what about the actual flight? Just hours after the SN8 launch earlier today, SpaceX tweeted this clip showing a zoomed in view of the Starship prototype as its Raptor engines re-fired and spun the spacecraft in order to prepare it for landing. At 160 feet tall, SpaceX said this would be the largest craft to perform such a move.

The capture is zoomed in close enough for you to see details of the engines moving and what appears to be green TEB igniter fluid spraying.